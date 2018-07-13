Man rescued after being stuck in cement mixer for hours

(WHDH) — A man who got stuck in a cement mixer was rescued Thursday after being in the machine for over two hours in Union City, California.

The man can be seen being guided down from the mixer in footage released by the Alameda County Fire Department.

When crew first arrived at the scene, they found the man 12-feet beneath the opening of the mixer.

Union City: #ALCOFirefighters have safely rescued a man who was trapped in a large hopper full of dry cement for nearly 2.5 hours. pic.twitter.com/bY0MNSvwKo — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 13, 2018

“Our biggest concern is making sure he doesn’t get crushed or engulfed,” Fire Capt. Richard Riggs told a local news outlet. “With that type of material, we’ve seen it before in former calls, he could continue to sink in and next thing you know we can’t get to him.”

The man was lifted from the mixer using a rope system and a ladder. He was able to walk down the steps from the mixer and was taken to an ambulance.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)