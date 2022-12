BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after being pulled from a vehicle in Bourne.

The elderly man ended up in the water off of Church Lane late Friday night but was not found until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital with signs of hypothermia.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

