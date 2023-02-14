SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued on Monday after he ended up stuck in the mud at Flint Pond in Shrewsbury.

Justin Schmautz was at the pond with his girlfriend when remote control boats he was operating got stuck. Schmautz told 7NEWS he tried to retrieve the boats only to end up sinking.

“It sucked me down in the matter of seconds,” Schmautz said.

Schmautz said he “started freaking out” as he sunk almost neck deep. He said he had trouble breathing, adding his arms and legs were suctioned against the mud.

“[I]t was pretty much quicksand,” Schmautz said.

Good Samaritans helped keep Justin and his girlfriend calm until help arrived. First responders on scene within a matter of minutes immediately threw Schmautz a ResQ Disk, allowing Schmautz to crawl to shore with help from emergency crews.

Though still a bit shaken up, Schmautz said he is beyond thankful to those who came to the rescue.

“They got me out within not even 10 minutes and they saved me,” Schmautz said.

Shrewsbury police said multiple officers responded to this report around 11:40 a.m. Police said reports indicated Schmautz was roughly 50 feet offshore from the boat ramp at Flint Pond, sinking rapidly and “in danger of drowning.”

Police said one officer waded about 35 feet offshore before throwing a ResQ disk to Schmautz.

Police said Shrewsbury Fire Department personnel also assisted with the rescue.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)