CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized after firefighters rescued him from a burning apartment building in Chelsea Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze began on the third floor of the building, sending smoke throughout the rest of the home, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued an injured man from the building and he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with burns, the department said.

The man is expected to be okay, according to officials. No additional information was immediately available.

