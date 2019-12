NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued from a burning home in New Bedford Saturday, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Myrtle Street at 5 p.m. found a man trapped on the third floor, fire officials said.

The man was rescued and taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

