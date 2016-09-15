Man rescued from fiery crash with school bus in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WHDH) — Police body cameras captured a dramatic rescue as a man was pulling from a burning truck following a crash in North Carolina.

Police said Terry McCariney was pinned inside his truck after crashing head-on into a school bus. The crash left McCariney’s truck pinned underneath the bus. Police officers and good Samaritan Chris Owens rushed in to help.

“He was saying the guy was stuck in the vehicle,” said Owens. “We just went to it, trying to help him out, put the fire out, got crowbars to try and pry open the doors because it was stuck, it wedged him in.”

The police officers also grabbed fire extinguishers and managed to keep the fire at bay, possibly saving McCariney’s life. After a few minutes, emergency crews and firefighters arrived and McCariney was rescued.

