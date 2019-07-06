Man rescued from Gloucester quarry after rope swing snaps

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders rescued a man who fell down the rocks at a Gloucester quarry after a rope swing broke on Saturday, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man who had fallen onto the rocks at a quarry by Plum Cove School at 10:30 a.m. found a 35-year-old man who sustained significant injuries and carried him to a nearby field to be taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to police.

In a statement, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said, “Our police officers and firefighters worked tirelessly to transport this individual to a safe location. Walking down those rocks, especially while transporting an injured person, was challenging and required perseverance and teamwork from each of them.”

