Man rescued from ravine after being hit by tree branch at Melrose golf course

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued a man who fell down a ravine at a Melrose golf course after being hit by a falling tree branch, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of an injury at the Mt Hood Golf Course at 4:45 found a man with a serious leg injury, officials said. The man was working to clear tree branches from power lines when a branch fell and hit his leg, knocking him into the ravine.

The man was taken to Mass. General Hospital. No other information was immediately available.

