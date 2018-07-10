SYDNEY (WHDH) – A man was pulled from train tracks in Australia moments before a train pulled into the station.

The close call, which happened on June 7, was captured by surveillance cameras at the Sydney train station.

The man fell onto the track, officials said, and another commuter rushed in to help.

The video also showed the train grinding to a stop where the man had been standing.

No one was injured in the incident.

