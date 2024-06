A man was rescued from a tree after he crashed his glider in a forest in Benton, New Hampshire.

Officials said the 84-year-old pilot was hanging inside the cockpit around 20 feet in the air when they found him Sunday.

Firefighters used a pulley and harness system to get him down.

Officials said the pilot hit a downdraft, which sent him crashing.

