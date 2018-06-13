FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man raced to rescue his family as fast-moving flames tore through their apartment building Tuesday.

Jordan Caceres recalled feeling the flames beneath his feet before helping his wife, mother-in-law and 5-month-old daughter escape the building on 17th Street.

After he got them safely outside, he began to knock on other doors to make sure everyone else got out.

“I didn’t panic to stop, I panicked to save, save people. I tried my best,” Caceres said.

The fire displaced 22 people but no one was hurt.

