SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man made a swift save after his dog fell through the ice in Sutton.

The dog’s owner went out in a kayak to rescue his dog after the pet became trapped in Lake Singletary.

The kayak ended up flipping over, causing the man to fall into the water.

The dog was eventually rescued and the man was transported to the hospital.

They both appear to be doing OK.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)