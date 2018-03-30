Man rescues retired trooper from car crash in Norwell

NORWELL, Mass (WHDH) — A man ran to the rescue to get a retired state trooper to safety after his van crashed into a utility pole in Norwell on Thursday.

Police said the retired trooper had a medical issue that caused him to crash his minivan into the pole.

“We walked around to see what happened, we looked over here and there’s a car off the road with wires on it,” said Adam Parent. He and his co-workers helped get the retired trooper free from the crash. He said another woman stopped to help and called 911.

Crews arrived on the scene and used heavy machinery to help get the man free. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused some power outages when the wires were brought down. Power has since been restored.

