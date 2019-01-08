Man rescues woman moments before car bursts into flames in Dartmouth

The man who helped rescue a woman whose car struck a guardrail in Dartmouth says he smashed out the windows of her car to save her moments before it caught fire.

“Within a minute, minute and a half of pulling her out, it was completely in flames,” said R.J. McCauley.

He says he found the woman who was behind the wheel seemingly unresponsive.

“I pulled over immediately and ran across the highway. Nobody else stopped,” McCauley said. “I hit the window. It didn’t break. I hit it again and it smashed.”

The witness and another man dragged the woman away from the burning car.

Others came to help carry her into the highway where they were met by rescue crews.

The driver says he was in the right place at the right time.

“I was actually on my way to do a drug test for probation,” McCauley said.

Four months clean, he says he’s turning his life around from a heroin addiction, not hesitating to turn around and help a stranger.

“It’s what I would want someone to do for me,” he said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital.

There was no word on the extent of her injuries.

