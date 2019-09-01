Man rescues youth who fell into ocean after electric shock, Provincetown officials say

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A youth fell off a Provincetown pier after receiving an electric shock Sunday, and the man who rescued him was shocked by the same extension plate, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to MacMillan Pier for reports of a person who had been shocked and fell in the water. An adult bystander allegedly jumped in after the the youth was shocked by an extension plate and fell in, according to fire officials.

The adult pulled the youth out of the water and on to the pier, but was allegedly shocked by the same extension plate, according to fire officials. The youth was alert and awake when he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and the adult refused transport, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.

