Man reunited with dog reportedly stolen and dumped in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) — A man whose dog was reportedly stolen and dumped in Everett last month was reunited with his pet Monday.

Theron Miller is a Montana-based truck driver who was in Massachusetts the night his puppy, Tedge, went missing last month. He said he let the 14-month-old puppy out of his cab before bed but Tedge never came back.

“We stayed up pretty much all night looking for him,” said Miller.

Several days later, Miller found Tedge’s picture on Everett’s Animal Control website. Tedge was found in the middle of Route 16 in Everett, where he had apparently been thrown from a car. He was seriously injured and good Samaritans brought him to an animal hospital, where one of his back legs had to be amputated.

Miller made plans to return to Massachusetts so he could bring Tedge home. He said he is amazed his puppy survived so much.

Miller also got to meet the people who rescued Tedge, who were there for the reunion. They said they are thrilled to see Tedge doing well and are happy he is going home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)