READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man who collapsed on the ice at a rink in Reading last month recently reunited with the good Samaritans who jumped into action to save him, thanking the group for their actions as he returned to the rink.

The incident happened at the Burbank Ice Arena. Within seconds, employees Jim Brown and Melissa Vecchio were among those working to help the man, James Liston.

“It was really crazy,” Vecchio said.

Vecchio works as an office administrator at the Burbank Ice Arena. She said Brown had been in the rink area when he was told one of the skaters was down.

“He came into the office where I am, asked for the phone, called 911,” Vecchio said.

“It was very clear that it was a serious situation, that he wasn’t breathing,” she continued, referencing Liston.

Video captured the response, with Brown dragging Liston across the ice toward Vecchio, who was waiting with a defibrillator.

“We have a great machine,” she said. “So, it kind of walks you through the process.”

Brown said he had years of training for situations like this. He said he hoped he would never have to use his training.

“But good outcome,” he said.

Liston was taken to a hospital and later underwent double bypass surgery.

Behind the podium on Wednesday, he thanked Brown and Vecchio.

“Because of what you did, my wife still has a husband,” Liston said. “My children still have a father. My two grandsons still have a grandfather.”

Liston on Wednesday said he is recovering well and plans to be back on the ice in three to four months.

