Man riding lawnmower struck, critically injured by pizza delivery driver in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man riding a lawnmower was struck and critically injured by a pizza delivery driver in Middleton on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Village Road found an overturned sedan and debris scattered across the roadway, according to Middleton police.

Video recorded by SKY7 HD showed one person being loaded onto an ambulance on a stretcher.

That man, who was mowing the grass in front of the Ironwood on the Green community, was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The driver also struck a pole and a fire hydrant. The impact was so strong that the bumper of the sedan was ripped off and the lawnmower was wedged underneath the overturned car.

A preliminary investigation suggests the delivery driver dropped his phone, leaned down to pick it up and then lost control of the car and hit the man on the lawnmower.

“He dropped his phone, he was trying to pick it up because he needed the GPS. Well, you should pull over,” one neighbor said. “I mean, we’ve been complaining about how fast people come down this hill. This is a daily thing.”

The driver was also taken to the hospital but, police say he was walking around after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

