LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a motor bike and vehicle in Lynn on Saturday.

Officers responded to the reported crash at the corner of Lynnfield Street and Lansing Road and the driver of the car involved remained at the scene.

The family of the driver of the car say he was being waved on by another vehicle to make a turn when the crash occurred.

A nearby resident who is an off-duty emergency room nurse rushed to the crash to help.

“I ran down and called 911 and it was — it was really bad,” she said. “Really, really bad. It was horrific. It was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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