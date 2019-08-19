Man rips mirrors off cars, injures officer in Manchester during chase, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly injured an officer after a chase in Manchester Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man walking in and out of traffic on Granite and Canal streets at 4:30 p.m. allegedly found the man and tried to detain him, police said. The man allegedly ran away and broke the tail lights and side mirrors of several cars during a chase, police said.

When officers caught the man after a chase, one of the officers suffered a serious injury to his left leg and had to be hospitalized after struggling with the man, according to officials.

Matthew Dionne, 33, was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

