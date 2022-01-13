CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after getting a piece of clothing caught in an escalator at the Harvard Square MBTA stop.

A spokesman for the T said the man was intoxicated and tried to light a cigarette while on the escalator. They say the man then fell and got tangled by the moving escalator.

He was taken away in an ambulance but his condition was not released.

