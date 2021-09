BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in Mattapan.

Officers were called to the scene near Walk Hill Street Friday afternoon and taped off the area to begin their investigation.

Police say the man is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)