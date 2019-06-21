Man rushes Phoenix airport checkpoint; 2 officers injured

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man tried to rush through a checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and five federal officers were injured as they subdued him.

Transportation Security Administration officials say Phoenix police officers assigned to the airport arrested 19-year-old Tyrese Garner on Tuesday.

Police say Garner is jailed on suspicion of felony criminal trespassing, felony resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault.

It’s unclear why he tried to rush through the security checkpoint and whether he has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

In a statement, TSA officials say it was an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” against their officers.

The two unidentified officers were taken to a Phoenix hospital for undisclosed injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)