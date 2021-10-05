WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The resident of a six unit apartment building in Worcester rushed to get everyone in the building out after a fire started in his home Tuesday.

Peter Audier said the second he realized his bathroom fan was on fire, he ran out of his first floor apartment in the Lovell Street building and began knocking on the doors of his neighbors.

“I started smelling smoke so I looked into my bathroom and the fan was on fire,” he explained. “I was banging on the door to try and wake anyone up who might still be asleep.”

Everyone made it out safely as firefighters arrived to tackle the smokey three alarm fire.

Crews managed to get the fire which had spread through the walls pretty quickly but landlord Bill McCormack said there is a lot of repair work that needs to be done.

“‘On the left side, the kitchens and bathrooms will have to be redone — the ceilings and walls,” McCormack said.

While investigators work to pinpoint the cause, residents like Audier downplayed any heroics and said they were just thankful no one was hurt.

“Right now the city is helping to coordinate with the Red Cross and the residents but depending upon what caused the fire will change kind of what we are able to provide,” said Deputy Director of Worcester Emergency Management, Diana Rawles.



