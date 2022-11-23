RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday.

The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.

The car doors wouldn’t open, so Maynard pulled the driver out through the window.

“I put my foot against the car and just grabbed his arms and just yanked him out of there,” Maynard said. “I didn’t even think twice, I was like this kid needs a hand. I’m just glad it turned out the way it did.”

Maynard said the car was engulfed in flames within minutes of pulling the driver out.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

