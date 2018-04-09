Man saves $2M lottery ticket after wife nearly throws it away

LANSING, Mich. (WHDH) — A couple in Michigan nearly missed out on a $2 million jackpot after the woman thought the ticket was not a winner.

According to Fox 2, the husband said he gave the $20 scratch-off ticket to his wife for her birthday.

When his wife scratched off the ticket, she initially thought it was no good and went to throw it away. But before she tossed it, her husband checked it and then had it checked again at a local retailer.

The ticket turned out to be a winner.

“We don’t consider ourselves to be lucky, so this was a nice surprise,” the man told Fox 2.

The couple ultimately decided to take the lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, and plan to pay for their kids’ college tuition with the money.

