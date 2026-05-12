CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who lives in an apartment building in Cambridge told 7NEWS he was in disbelief after a bullet came flying into his living room when a gunman opened fire on Memorial Drive Monday afternoon.

Armando Zona said he made eye contact with the shooter, who has been identified as Tyler Brown, 46, of Boston, before the bullet shattered one of his windows.

“I was outside the patio and he gave a glance over here, and I ran right inside because my wife was in the bedroom,” Zona said. “I went screaming towards her. I said, ‘hide,’ you know, ‘go in the bathroom’ I think I said. And right when I got around here [direction of the bullet] I heard the shot.”

Zona said he initially thought the noise outside was construction work, and it was not until he stepped outside that he realized the sounds were gunfire and screams.

“I couldn’t believe this was a shooter doing this,” he said. “He did take a look down this way, if it was his intentions or not, but I ran in and a shot came in right after me. My wife was terrified. We had to call an ambulance because she said ‘something could have happened to you. You could’ve gotten hit there. Look how close this is.'”

Zona said Massachusetts State Police troopers came into his home to investigate, but were unable to find the bullet.

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