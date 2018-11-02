LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man says he was protecting his family when he confronted the man charged in the Louisville-area Kroger shooting.

The Courier Journal reports Dominiic and Kiera Rozier were gathering supplies for their son’s birthday when they encountered Gregory Bush in the parking lot.

Bush, a white man, is charged with murder in the deaths of 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones, who were black.

The Roziers are black as well, and Dominiic Rozier is a concealed carry permit holder.

Kiera Rozier says they heard gunfire and were warned to get away when Bush suddenly walked out, “kind of grinned” and killed a woman.

Dominiic Rozier then exchanged gunfire with Bush. Nobody was injured by those bullets, and police quickly captured Bush as he fled the scene.

