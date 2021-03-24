(WHDH) — A man trying to enjoy a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch says that he found shrimp tails mixed in with the popular cereal.

Los Angeles writer and producer Jensen Karp said that he had eaten a full bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when he poured out the remainder of the box and found two shrimp tails.

He added that a closer inspection of the cereal showed black specks on it.

“It just became grosser,” Karp said. “I ate whatever was on those squares. I have to go get them tested.”

Karp, who is married to actress Danielle Fishel from “Boy Meets World,” says he bought the box at Costco in a two-box deal.

He took a look at the cereal that hadn’t been open and says it appears that dental floss was inside.

Karp tweeted a picture of the alleged shrimp and Cinnamon Toast Crunch responded in a tweet that read, “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

General Mills offered him vouchers but he said that he didn’t want another box of cereal, insisting that there was shrimp tails in the box that he had opened.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch tweeted that they are confident this did not occur at their facility and that they are waiting for Karp to send them the package to investigate further.

