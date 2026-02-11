RIO RICO, Ariz. (AP) — Soon after the FBI released images of a masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch the night she went missing in Arizona, authorities detained a man who said he was questioned for hours Tuesday night and later released.

The man, who was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, told several media outlets that he had nothing to do with last week’s disappearance of Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

Authorities have not said what led them to stop the man and had not confirmed he was released. The sheriff’s department said its deputies and FBI agents also searched a location Tuesday night in Rio Rico, a city where the man lives near U.S.-Mexico border.

It was the latest twist in an investigation that has gripped the nation since Nancy Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1. Until Tuesday, it seemed authorities were making little headway in determining what happened to her or finding who was responsible.

Images released by the FBI marked the first major break in the case. They show a person who was wearing a gun holster, ski mask and a backpack approaching Guthrie’s front door and then trying to cover a doorbell camera.

The videos — less than a combined minute in length — gave investigators and the public their first glimpse of who was outside Guthrie’s home in the foothills outside Tucson. But the images did not show what happened to her or help determine whether she is still alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the videos were pulled from data on “back-end systems” after investigators spent days trying to find lost, corrupted or inaccessible images.

Even though the images do not show the person’s face, investigators are hopeful someone will know who was on the porch that night.

“Even when you have a person who appears to be completely covered, they’re really not. You can see their girth, the shape of their face, potentially their eyes or mouth,” said former FBI agent Katherine Schweit.

Authorities were back near Guthrie’s neighborhood on Tuesday, using vehicles to block her driveway. A few miles away, law enforcement was going door-to-door in the area where daughter Annie Guthrie lives, talking with neighbors as well as walking through a drainage area and examining the inside of a culvert with a flashlight.

Investigators have said for more than a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. She was last seen at home Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA tests showed blood on her porch was hers, authorities said.

Savannah Guthrie posted the new surveillance images on social media Tuesday, saying the family believes their mother is still alive and offering phone numbers for the FBI and county sheriff.

The longtime anchor of NBC’s morning show and her two siblings have released a series of video statements pleading for the return of their mother and indicating a willingness to pay a ransom.

It is not known whether ransom notes demanding money with deadlines that have already passed were authentic, and whether the family has had any contact with whoever took Guthrie.

Authorities have described Nancy Guthrie as mentally sound but with limited mobility. She takes several medications and there was concern from the start that she could die without them, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said repeatedly.

