Man says suspects beat up, pistol whipped his parents in Medford home invasion

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man says his parents were beat up and pistol-whipped during a home invasion in Medford early Monday morning.

Troopers and a K-9 unit responded to assist the Medford Police Department with a home invasion call on Doane Road around 2 a.m., according to state police.

The homeowners’ son told 7NEWS that his parents were attacked.

“I got a call last night, somebody beat my mom and my dad up. They pistol-whipped them. They broke in,” he said. “They’re cowards. Cowards.”

The son added that his parents are hospitalized but are expected to be OK.

He urges anyone with information to call the police.

