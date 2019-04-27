Man screaming for help rescued from roof after Lynn home goes up in flames

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man screaming for help was rescued from the roof of a home in Lynn after it went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a home on North Federal Street could not see the distressed man upon arrival but heard his screams, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he was rescued. No other injuries were reported.

Five people in total were displaced by the fire.

An investigating is ongoing.

