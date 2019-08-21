Man searching for sentimental $50 bill that he kept in wallet for more than 20 years

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts resident is turning to the public for help tracking down a sentimental $50 bill he unexpectedly had to spend on a toll during a return trip from Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Ryan DuBray said in a Facebook post that his grandparents gave him the bill more than 20 years ago before his freshman year of college. He says it was meant to be used in case of an emergency.

“They [grandparents] signed the back of it so they would know if I spent it and tried to replace it and would check on me every time I was home visiting,” DuBray wrote in the post.

Almost 21 years to the day later, he was forced to spend the money.

DuBray came across a $15 toll on the George Washington Bridge and had no other means of paying other than to use his beloved $50.

“I’m not going to lie, I was more emotional than I probably should have been, but there was always a comfort to knowing that I had that $50 bill should I ever need it,” DuBray added. “Now I can and probably will replace it with another, but it won’t be the same.”

DuBray says he is willing to make a trade with anyone who comes across the bill.

