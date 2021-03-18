ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man with colorblind vision was able to see colors for the first time Tuesday thanks to corrective glasses.

Star Ely posted a video on Facebook of her husband Lucho donning the glasses while taking a walk through Andover.

“I can see blue but not that blue,” he said, looking at an ADT sign. “I never thought there is a blue like that.”

Ely says this was Lucho’s first experience seeing color.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)