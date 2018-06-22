(WHDH) — One Canadian man is looking to help people quench their thirst with bottled hot dog water.

Douglas Bevans sold his concoction during a festival in Vancouver, British Columbia this past weekend for $37.99 Canadian or about $28.57 in United States currency.

He described the water as having several health benefits, jokingly billing it as keto diet compatible and a weight loss aid.

Bevans compared the taste to perspiration at a yoga class.

He explained that the reason why he created hot dog water was to show purchases people make each day are heavily influenced by social media.

He sold 60 bottles during the festival.

