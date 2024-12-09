BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been sent to the hospital for a medical evaluation after he was spotted running around the train tracks in Charlestown in his undergarments and a submerged vehicle was recovered from the water nearby, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man running around the train tracks in his undergarments in the area of Medford and Polk streets around 7:30 p.m. found the individual and had him transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, according to Boston police.

While on the scene, officers found a vehicle in the water nearby off the boat ramp on Terminal Street.

Boston Fire Department dive team members investigated and didn’t find anyone in the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

