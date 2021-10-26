BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winchester man was sentenced to five years in prison after he attacked a mailman in Boston in order to get a package of cocaine, officials said.

A postal worker trying to deliver an Express Mail package from Puerto Rico to Dorchester in 2019 could not find the addressee and was returning to his van when Raymond Acevedo, 29, approached and demanded the package, officials said. When the postal worker wouldn’t give the to him, Acevedo attacked him and took it, officials said.

After the postal worker took photos of Acevedo and his car, Acevedo attacked him again and took the phone, prosecutors said. The two men fought again before police broke up the fight and arrested Acevedo.

Police found almost 1.4 kilograms of cocaine in the package, officials said. Acevedo pleaded guilty to one count of robbing a federal postal worker, one count of assaulting a federal postal worker and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

