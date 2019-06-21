Man sentenced for abusing 2 women, forcing sex for pay

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine accused of forcing two women to have sex with men for money for drugs has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for sex trafficking and domestic violence.

The Kennebec Sun Journal reports that 30-year-old Matthew Giguere, of the Lewiston-Auburn area, was also sentenced Thursday to a longer term, 39 months, for violating conditions of release.

Justice William Stokes called Giguere’s behavior toward women “reprehensible” and referenced Giguere’s lengthy criminal record of 29 convictions.

Giguere is already serving a sentence for burglary, illegal firearm possession and other charges.

In a brief statement, Giguere apologized to one of the woman and called the other a liar. Both women say they’re getting their lives together though.

