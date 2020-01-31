Man sentenced for injuring 3 officers in bombing near South Boston police station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 45-year-old man was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for detonating a bomb outside of a police station in Boston in 2017 that injured three officers.

Asim Kieta was found guilty of detonating an explosive near the South Boston police station on Thursday and was sentenced to serve 15 to 18 years in prison and five years of probation, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Kieta was accused of planting the device near Boston police cruiser and injuring three officers who were clearing the area of traffic that January morning, Rollins said.

Pedestrians who witnessed the incident participated in the investigation, which left the three officers harmed, Rollins said.

All officers have since fully recovered.

