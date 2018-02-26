Man sentenced for raping and kidnapping 2 women in Boston in 2004

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Dedham man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for kidnapping and raping two women in Boston back in 2004.

A jury found Dwayne McNair guilty last month. After he serves his 16 years in prison, McNair will have another 10 years on probation.

One of McNair’s victims spoke in court Monday, choosing to remain anonymous.

“I don’t know why, but I’ve already been sentenced to life because I never got the chance to have a normal one. I never got the chance to be free,” she said.

McNair’s case was complicated at one point because of DNA testing on his identical twin brother, distinguishing between the two. That evidence was not allowed at trial.

