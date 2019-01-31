Man sentenced for robbing Target by cutting through roof

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced in Rhode Island for helping another man cut through the roof of a Target department store, steal more than $14,000 from an ATM, then cut through a wall into a CVS Pharmacy inside the store and steal oxycodone.

The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island says 33-year-old Liridon Gashi, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to time served. Gashi had been held since his arrest in March.

His co-defendant, 27-year-old Epirot Krasniqi, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced this month to time served.

Police responded to a tripped burglary alarm at Target in Smithfield in October 2017. The men were hiding inside air conditioning units on the roof.

They both remain detained on unrelated charges brought by Pennsylvania authorities.

