PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for trying to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend and then pointing a gun at the woman in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Friday that 42-year-old Alberto Rivera, of Cranston, was sentenced on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling with the intent to murder, burglary and other firearms offenses. Kilmartin says Rivera was also sentenced to 25 years, to run concurrent, for being a habitual offender.

Authorities say Rivera shot Juan Croussette in the neck on Dec. 6, 2016. They say he pointed the gun at his ex-wife as his daughter begged him not to shoot her mother.

Croussette survived.

Rivera was arrested days later in Brockton, Massachusetts.

