BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Martha’s Vineyard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank on the island in 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Police said 33-year-old Miquel Antonio Jones orchestrated the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank branch in Vineyard Haven, the office said in a statement.

Authorities said Jones picked the bank and provided items including dark clothing, masks, and zip ties for himself and three co-conspirators.

Jones and his accomplices — Omar Odion Johnson, of Canterbury, N.H., Romane Andre Clayton, of Jamaica, and Tevin Porter, of Bridgeport, Conn. — are accused of breaking into the bank, holding the employees at gunpoint, and forcing them to open a vault, prosecutors said.

Police said the group got away with nearly $40,000. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2023, the office said.

Jones’ 10-year sentence will be followed by three years of supervised released, prosecutors said. The other members of the group have pleaded guilty and are slated to be sentenced in January.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)