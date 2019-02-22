Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing father

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sent to prison for 10 years for stabbing his father in the chest.

The Hartford Courant reports that 36-year-old Carlos Cameron was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Police say Cameron stabbed his 68-year-old father in Bloomfield in March 2018 after a dispute over a ride. The fight was witnessed by a 12-year-old relative.

Cameron originally faced an attempted murder charge after his father was left in critical condition.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre says Cameron had a difficult relationship with his father, but he did not have the right to stab him.

Cameron’s lawyer says his client acknowledges that as well.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)