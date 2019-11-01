Man sentenced to 15 to 30 years for fatal wrong-way crash

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for a wrong-way crash that killed a retired Massachusetts police sergeant and his wife in January.

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Kittredge, of Derry, was sentenced Friday, three weeks after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and reckless conduct. He was accused of driving drunk and making a U-turn on Route 101 in Epping, causing a three-vehicle crashed that killed John and Heidi Johnson, of New Ipswich. Johnson had recently retired after nearly four decades with the Townsend, Massachusetts, Police Department.

Kittredge could shave 2 ½ years off the 15 years if he completes a substance misuse treatment program.

In a lengthy letter to the victims’ family, Kittredge apologized and said he wants to make amends by encouraging others to get seek sobriety.

