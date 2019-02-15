Man sentenced to 15 years for mailing methamphetamine

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who shipped large quantities of methamphetamine through the mail has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Adam Germano pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to distribute and to distributing meth from Las Vegas to Worcester. One shipment intercepted in January 2017 contained more than two kilograms (four pounds) of meth.

The 37-year-old Worcester man was arrested during a March 2017 traffic stop in Concord, New Hampshire, in which police found methamphetamine and a handgun hidden in the engine of the car he was driving.

His attorney successfully argued for 15 years’ imprisonment after the government asked for 17½ years. He was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation and ordered to forfeit more than $73,000.

