FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin man was sentenced after pleading guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother and daughter.

A judge sentenced James Blanchard to six to eight years in prison.

Once released, he will be on probation for four years and must refrain from using alcohol and drugs and have no contact with the family of the victims.

In May 2025, Blanchard hit a car while driving on the wrong side of Grove Street in Franklin.

He admitted to drinking vodka and beer and smoking marijuana.

Investigators found he was driving about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit.

38-year-old Minaben Patel and her 5-year-old daughter, Krisha were killed in the crash.

Patel’s husband and teenage son were also hurt in the crash.

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