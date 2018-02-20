BOSTON (AP) — A Randolph has been sentenced to six years in prison for multiple counts of sex trafficking.

State Attorney General Maura Healey said 33-year-old Marvin Pompilus was sentenced Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston following a 10-day jury trial. The sentence was lower than the 12 to 15 years in prison sought by Healey’s office.

Pompilus had been charged with multiple sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

Prosecutors say Pompilus recruited at least six women to provide sexual services at hotels and other locations in the Boston and Cape Cod area that were advertised online.

Authorities say he kept the money and provided the women instead with heroin and other drugs. He was arrested in 2015.

Pompilus’s lawyer Jessica Tripp declined to comment.

