Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking

The U.S. attorney’s office says a New Hampshire man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl into Maine and for possessing firearms. The FBI’s Southern Maine Safe Streets Gang Task Force investigated 35-year-old Justin English, Effingham, for trafficking in Effingham and in York, Maine. Investigators seized 200 grams of fentanyl, four firearms and money from English’s apartment in 2018 after getting a search warrant. English, who was arrested, also forfeited over $28,000 in cash and over $45,000 in collectible coins to the government. He pleaded guilty last year.

