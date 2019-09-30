Man sentenced to life in prison for Easter Sunday shooting

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 44-year-old man was sentenced to life in state prison for fatally shooting one man and injuring another as they walked home from Easter church services in Lynn in 2017.

William A. Cash was sentenced Monday after being convicted of second-degree murder armed assault with intent to murder, human trafficking and firearms charges in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of Leonard Clement, 46, and seriously injured Prince Belin, 41, according to the office of the Essex County District Attorney.

A jury found cash guilty of the aforementioned crimes on September 20.

Clement, “was a truly innocent person who was trying to defuse an argument. The loss to the community is incalculable,” Essex County Assistant District Attorney Susan Dolhun during sentencing.

She continued to say that Belin, “was fearful of going outside.”

Belin died of an unrelated cause prior to the trial.

Clement’s mother, brother and family friend provided impact statements before sentencing.

Family members of Belin submitted written impact statements.

Cash will serve 42 years before he can seek parole.

